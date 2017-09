paulhitch said: ↑ Don't be under the misapprehension that any recreation of wooden bodied stock will be cheap even in the event of ultra skilled volunteer labour being available. There is no point at all in doing such work if the wood used is less than the best or all that work will be wasted by virtue of wood rot or cracking or splitting. Henry Crun of the Goon Show used to bewail "They can't get the wood you know". In fact "they" can get the wood but at a price.



Agree on both counts, but that’s why the Knotty Trust works on the basis that we are good at fund raising, we are good at metal bashing ( 2 frames modified to date ) and we use the ultra skills of Stanegate for the coach work. They use only the best material.

We have given the matter some considerable thought and have concluded that a replica passenger brake would be no more difficult than the work already carried out on the 135 year old NSR 127 - on the last lap of a year’s rebuilding at the moment. Its place taken will be taken by NSR 61 of the same age, 50% of the passenger brake is a carbon copy of what we have.

We have a taken on construction of the shed at Foxfield Colliery to provide cover and are looking at funding at the moment.

After that, we move on to either one of the two Midlands - or one of number of body’s off site at the moment. It’s too early to say if the brake replica will be next - but as of last week, we think that we have a frame to create a 20ft chassis. We could "spend" this on one of two projects that we have in mind. And yes we understand costs - we have been thinking about the brake project for over a year.