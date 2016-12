KentYeti said:

OK. Time for me to join in!



Is it possible we could establish here where all the currently working Bulleids are?



And which ones are due back and when.



And which ones will go out of service soon.



A lot of this info is on the Forum, but is spread around a bit. It would be nice to have it all in one place.



Starting Off:-



34007 Working at the Gloucester and Warwick Railway until............?

34023 Working at the Bluebell Railway

34028 Back working on the Swanage Railway?

34059 Due back into service this year on the Bluebell Railway

34067 Based at Southall and working on the main line until sometime in 2009....?

35028 Based at Stewarts Lane and mainly working the VSOE.

