Are you collecting a log of 47503/47771's runs in BR service? If so, on 11th August 1990, when still running as 47503 The Geordie, it worked the 07.25 Manchester-Eastbourne, I photographed it between Plumpton and Cooksbridge. According to my notes, it was running about half an hour late due to the need to remove two defective coaches (Not sure where or why or how I found out the reason for its lateness.) It would have presumably worked the 13.55 return from Eastbourne although I didn't stay around to take a second picture of it.

