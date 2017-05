I couldn't claim to be an expert on the Corris Railway, but does this help:This is an OS 1:25,000 map centred on Corris from the 1937 to 1961 series - the railway is clear. Underneath is a modern Bing road map. If you look in the bottom left of the navigation panel on the left of the screen, there is a "transparency" option. This will make the old OS map relatively less intense and the Bing map relative more intense. So by playing round with the slider (try somewhere in the region of 20 - 30% opacity) you can still see enough of the old map to see the route of the track, but with the modern alignment of roads etc. on top.You can also play around with which mapping series you use; both for old maps, and the modern overlay, from the options on the left (to choose the historic map) and at the top of the map (to choose the modern overlay - for example, change Bing road map to satellite imagery). The map can be moved around by "click and drag" like a Google map.Tom