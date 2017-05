Was looking forward to the Big Girl, but SG rarely disappoints - we need some rain in the next week or SG may be have an oily companion. There is a slight retiming of the return; Carlisle dep 12 min earlier now 14.40 and the generous booking from Hellifield to Blackburn has been cut, resulting in arr at Blackburn 17.52 (was 18.19). This should help passengers travelling further south, but I'll be waiting for the same connection back to Preston.

Click to expand...