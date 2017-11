A group associated with the Swindon & Cricklade were trying to get a M&GWR Beyer Peacock 2-6-0 off the ground. The design is very close to locos supplied to Australia. With 4ft drivers, in many ways it would be a highly suitable design for heritage use, but nothing seems to have happened for over a decade.The page refering to the putative project has gone from the S&CR website.... at least, I can't find it any more! All that's left seems to be this long dormant site: