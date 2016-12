Perhaps another thought !



Martin has clearly stated the financial position and - much as the Deltic supporters might not like either the question OR the obvious answer - asked the question that NEEDS to be asked. As one involved in the preservation of D7017 in the early days I have to agree with his analysis and the honest answer that his question identifies; at which point do you decide to stop putting money into the bottomless pit that is preservation ?



An interesting parallel in this discussion is the result of the investigation into the problems with the DTG's Class 52 which suffered engine problems on its last outing. Whilst I do not seek to presume or pre-empt any decision by the DTG the group has indicated that the problem may require an expensive repair but have deferred announcing this until a full examination is completed and identified precisely what is wrong and what is needed to correct it.



Referring back to D7017 I am minded to note that an early internal row within the D&EPG was caused by the question of whether D7017 and the other D&EPG locomotives should be maintained to main line standard or maintained to operate on heritage lines only with the WSR being both base and user of the D&EPG fleet. Whilst the decision to maintain for heritage line use only was reached after acrimonious argument I have to note that the right decision was made; Martin's recent analysis suggesting restriction to heritage line usage both echoes that decision and heralds an era when similar decisions will need to be taken by locomotive owners - especially those looking to run their locomotives on the main line.



Full credit also to Sir Harry - we may have had our disagreements over the years but I have always respected his knowledge of how much it costs to restore and maintain locomotives - and when to know that the costs will exceed any income that might be generated. In a slight corruption of the old Scottish Prayer - O Lord give me the strength to fix the things I can, the grace to accept the things I can't and the wisdom to know the difference !



I believe that in the next few years that prayer might become a greater reality.

Click to expand...