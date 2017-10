Hi I wonder if any one of you can help. Many years ago here in Bexleyheath there used to be a 10 1/2inch gauge line running along side of the lake in Danson Park and it was sold to and unknown buyer in the early 1960?.



Later on it turned up at Bressingham gardens and was used there for a number of years. I believe it was again sold but I dont know where or to whom.



If it helps I think the loco was an LMS 4-6-0 design, sorry I dont have any more information about it but I just would like to know if it is still about, thanks in advance



Colin Rainsbury

Click to expand...