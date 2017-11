No plans to de-streamline whatsoever. There were however rumblings from the LNER board about streamlining when Thompson and then Peppercorn took over.



I had always been led to believe Thompson wanted the A1/1 streamlined, and the LNER board prevented him from doing this - however in my research, it turns out Thompson wanted to keep the A1/1 more conventional looking.



There were a number of streamlined proposals of the various Pacifics including a semi-streamlined version of Peppercorn's A1 and A2 (which are the most famous ones as they were made as wooden models).



On the "how much of an A3 was an A4?" question, you could consider the A4 an A3 GTI. However there's not that many actually standard components shared between the two classes, or were shared in steam days. Boilers were interchangeable but the A4s tended to keep theirs. A3s started being fitted with spare A4 boilers towards the end of steam.

