And yet we see similar treatments round the world on various European, US and Australian locomotives, and, as mentioned above, even on Wardale's 5AT. That's a lot of people making the same error. I would be interested to see a real study done on the aerodynamics, because all I've ever seen are people making, frankly, emotional judgements with no evidence behind them.

The 90mph figure emanates, AIUI from some testing Bulleid had done, and which I have seen questioned. If it had said 60mph I would believe it more easily, but I haven't done any tests either. However in "Master Builder's of Steam" there's a table of HP required to overcome head on air resistance for both the A4 streamlining and a standard LNER Pacific, which includes:

60mph

Std - 97HP

A4 - 56HP



70mph

Std - 154HP

A4 - 89HP



80mph

Std - 231HP

A4 - 134HP



90mph

Std - 328HP

A4 - 190HP



So clearly there's still a pretty big percentage saving at 60mph, but also at that speed aero drag is nothing like as important as it is in the 90mph range

However its clear that by 1948 no British CMEs had much confidence in the value of the big dustbin treatment, since they'd all dropped it. It seems clear everyone had decided they were more trouble than they were worth.

Click to expand...