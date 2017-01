I'm not connected with the railway despite my username, but I live fairly locally and take a keen interest.

Last time this was addressed it was mentioned that despite there being no current physical connection, even an out of use one, there is apparently signalling provision for the branch. However, despite this my take on this is that the only way I could see this happening would be if there was a very large legacy which was conditional on it being used for this specific purpose. Otherwise I think even if the railway found itself with enough £millions for this project, other projects would be considered as more beneficial (e.g. I'd wager that the EVR would really like to have a large shed for storing rolling stock out of the weather; and they might want to rebuild a replica of the original Wirksworth station buildings).



Personally, something I'd like to see if it was possible would be a very short extension from Ravenstor as far as the high peak trail. This might make the branch more attractive (e.g. to walkers, particularly the less able, giving access to the trail) and might make it viable to operate more frequently. I've no idea if this is practical or not though.

