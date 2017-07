Having had a recent conversation with a fellow enthusiast on Doncaster Station, who started chatting with good intention about cut off and use of the regulator , he unfortunately got a little muddled. After giving this some thought, my question is.....



Once a loco has achieved running speed and to maintain the same speed on a flat gradient, is it more efficient to have the reverser wound right in to say 15% and say 100 pounds on the steam chest gauge, or 40% cut off with only 50 pounds on the steam chest gauge? I realise this could be higher poundage but relative in difference to each cut off mentioned.



If these two examples are using approx the same amount of steam, is there one setting that is better? or was more often used by enginemen?



I appreciate this may be different for different locos too, but for the purpose of my enquiry, lets say this on a standard 4 loco with a 4 or 5 coach train.

