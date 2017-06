There's a list of sorts on https://web.archive.org/web/2012101...om/~second_engineering/fishkinds_and_tops.htm . AIUI wagons used for track maintenance are/were named after acquatic creatures, including catfish and dogfish. Earlier the GWR at least used telegraphic names (see Wiki https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Western_Railway_wagons ), whether the former grew from this I'm not sure. Others better read than me will be able to give a fuller explanation, but I hope it's of interest.Patrick