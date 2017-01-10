If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Feb 25, 2017] Churnet Valley Winter Steam Gala 2017 (Froghall, Staffordshire)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by lil Bear, Nov 3, 2016.

Churnet Valley Winter Steam Gala 2017
Start Date: Feb 25, 2017 09:00 AM
End Date: Feb 26, 2017 05:00 PM
Time Zone: Europe/London +00:00 GMT

Churnet Valley Railway
Kingsley & Froghall Station
Froghall, Staffordshire ST10 2HA

    Join us for the return of our traditional Winter Steam Gala on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February 2017, seeing a selection of locomotives operate a variety of services along both the Churnet Valley and Cauldon Lowe lines.

    2017 sees the CVR celebrate it's own 25th Anniversary, and to start the year of in style we will be celebrating the return to service of S160 5197. This will be even more momentours though, as she will join sister 6046 - meaning this will be the first time 2x S160s have worked together in UK Preservation, and the first time in the UK since 1944.

    https://www.churnet-valley-railway.co.uk/event/810/winter-steam-gala-2017

    LOCOS
    • United States of America Transportation Corps S160 no. 5197 (making her first appearance following overhaul)
    • United States of America Transportation Corps S160 no. 6046
    • Polish TKh no. 2944 "Hotspur"
    • Possible Guest Locomotive
    EVENT ATTRACTIONS
    • First operation of TWO S160s in UK Preservation
    • Re-creation of "Station Pilot" Duties
    • Selection of trains along steeply graded Cauldon branch
    • Frequent service along the Churnet Valley
    • Cheddleton Engine Shed open to visitors
    WATCH THE GALA LIVE
    http://home.btconnect.com/cvrailway/webcams/webcams.htm



    Sorry to criticise, but the CVR's web site has very little useful information about this gala or the Anything Goes gala in January. It would be good to know what's running, timetable and fares.

    The Winter Steam Gala looks to have an interesting line-up, but what about Anything Goes?
     
