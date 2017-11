Neil_Scott has said:





Might it be that an injection of fresh blood, enthusiasm and Wyndham's "positive thinking" could make all the difference at the CR? Better infrastructure? Better restoration and storage facilities, which would attract owners of bigger and better locos? Return Brechin and Bridge of Dun stations to their former glory? An extension from Bridge of Dun via Dubton junction into Montrose? All of these would make the CR a more attractive prospect to tourists, but all would need that enthusiasm and positive thinking that you evidently have great reserves of.



You have chosen to interpret my comments as saying that I don't think that reopening the route from Milton of Crathes to Aberdeen is feasible or likely to succeed. That is not at all what I'm saying - I don't actually have any opinion one way or the other on that.



What I am saying is that it's a pity you couldn't take those reserves of being "those who try" and "positive thinking" a few miles down the A90 to an existing preservation scheme which could no doubt really do with the help, instead of starting up new schemes which can only serve to dilute the possibilities of progress and expansion at Brechin.



** Because you didn't want to help someone else in the heritage movement, you wanted to start your 'own' scheme, no?

Click to expand...