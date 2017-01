I think people are surprised that such an antique locomotive such as 3440 could get any where close to 100mph, but when she returned for the 100 year anniversary I understand drivers were quite surprised as to how free running she remains. I think it is clear she achieved a remarkable speed on that day. Thank goodness the lner had the forethought to save her.



As an aside get a free running locomotive and a decent crew it is a amazing what is possible. I went on 6024 over shap in 1999 and we got stuck, on the return we hammered up the bank and flew down, we reached around 85mph when the brakes were applied.

