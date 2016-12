So the locomotive has been stripped down almost to its component parts. It has been inspected, measured, checked and double checked. Everything is starting to come back together, the boiler cannot be very far from completion now, the chassis should be back at York soon (might have already gone) and as far as I can make out very few new parts are now outstanding. There has been alot of work done the finish line could be said to be coming into sight and someone wants to benefit from all this. Money is rather tight at the moment, nice time to make such a move some might be tempted. I would suggest that the said person would be seen in a better light if they offered to pay a salary grant to the NRM in order for them to employ a worthy minder for the engine over the next ten years.

