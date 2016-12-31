If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

GCR Winter Steam Gala 27-29th January 2017

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Regan, Nov 24, 2016.

   
Great Central Railway
Posted By: Regan
Start Date: Jan 27, 2017 12:00 AM
End Date: Jan 27, 2017 06:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +00:00 GMT
  Regan

    Regan

    Up to 9 locomotives in action including guest Southern Railways Q Class No. 30541.
     
    Regan, Nov 24, 2016
  WishIHadAName

    WishIHadAName

    Is the Mountsorrel Railway in use?
     
    WishIHadAName, Dec 31, 2016 at 8:33 AM
