The item was in the undergrowth between the trackbed of an old mineral railway and the canal. We were clearing a bit of ground around the site fence. I think it does pose a few more questions. Is the item specific to a particular loco type or is a standard size (2' 10" long)? - I believe Robinson O4s were used at some time on that line. As posted earlier, it seems to be lacking in burn marks or other signs of wear - so, was it ever fitted to a loco or did it fall off a loco? There was a loco derailed further along the track not long before the line closed, could it belong to that loco? Is it a relic of the Belvoir Castle railway?- that line ran from the canal close to where this item was found.One of the local farmers worked on the canal when he was a lad and is a font of local knowledge. I'll be seeing him at the weekend when the Canal Society has its Open Day and I shall ask him - it will definitely be a "pull up a sandbag" moment so I'll take my sarnies.The excited archaeologist said he was calling in one of his colleagues who specialises in railway archaeology to have a look it although he did warn that two archaeologists would probably result in three opinions.Whatever it turns out to be, its been lying around a long time - the canal closed in 1932(ish) and I believe the railway closed around the 1960s. I'm back on site at the weekend so there may be some answers.