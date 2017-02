The overhaul of 5637 continues to make good progress. The frames, motion, tanks and bunker are nearly complete. This week we have started to cut the small smoke tubes to length using our laser aligned mechanical hacksaw (photo)! They have been entered into the boiler and will be expanded shortly (photo). The flue tubes are due to be fitted in the next week or so.



It is still hoped to complete late spring/early summer.

