Hello



I am conducting a bit of research on the practicality and effectiveness of Heritage Railways having an element of PLC structure within the governing arm of the railway.



I know that many railways are PLC based, how effective is that at fundraising and at what cost? Are railways and their members happy being PLC based?



Have you been at a railway that was once a PLC and is no longer? Why so?

Have you experienced a railway which isn't a PLC, how does it effect it? Is it for better or worse?



All I want to know is your experiences with PLC based heritage railways. Is the PLC system the way to inject serious capital into a railway?

