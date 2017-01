Hi,



The parents have been searching for 20+ years, we know 3 lamp glasses survived as we have one, hand lamps and numerous single line tablets survive also the metal wright from Holbeach West signal box survived. The recent building work and the site (conversion to flats, platform removal and tonnes of new builds on the site) hasn't unearthed anything either. I have someone currently trying to locat ex staff to see when they were removed between 59 (passenger closure) and 65 (complete closure.



The people who purchased the station from BR in 67 said no signs remained but lamp posts were possibly still in situ.

Also the British Rail large long Sutton enamel sign was still in situ in 1965.



I'm all too aware of any possible price it may make if it did turn up as other totems have fetched 1700-2500 on that line and I'd have to sacrifice my O gauge collection to make a purchase, but it would look fantastic above my recently acquired South Lynn running in board.



The best chance as you say is locating staff to see what actually happened to them and what year the station was actually stripped or people took things.



Many thanks

Edd

Click to expand...