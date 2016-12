Broomhalla said:

The current new on Jennifer up at Llangollen is that she'll be steam tested in a month or so and then final assembly will take place. At the moment all the bit's that go on her are being test fitted so that when she's steam tested they'll be able to quickly reassemble her ready for hiring out. Then work might start on Austin 1 but i think they'll wait till the pannier that's under overhaul is out before they start taking another engine to bits as we don't really have a lot of room in the shed at the moment.

