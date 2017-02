Colin, you may not be aware, that for the past year or so, a small group of us (as Heritage Railway Volunteers) have been carrying out a range of voluntary activities on the IMR in association with Isle of Man Railways. We maintain the Port Erin Museum, restore exhibits and are steadily improving the displays. We also act as stewards on special trains, guides on the workshop and signal box tours and provide guides for IoM Railway Walks. www.facebook.com/Isle-of-Man-Railway-Walks-370461246422515/ A similar sized group work on the MER and are restoring tram No14 amongst other projects.Unlike 'lostlogin' I feel that, despite not always agreeing with some of the current policies, it is far better for the long term future of the IMR, to work with the Railway management than just sit back at a keyboard and spout the same negative rhetoric.Ray.