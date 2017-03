Gary - Thanks for the update.



So I dug out some of my books stored in the garage and found the Oakwood Press IoW steam passenger rolling stock book and read up a little on above coaches.



The 2 brake thirds are 48ft 8in long, I hope you can build a 7 compartment composite which would also be 48' 8" and finally 2418 is 40ft - So with SR Bogie B vans u/f being 50' are you planning to shorten the u/fs to fit of enlarge the LCDR bodies to fit as in 2403?, reducing 10' off a u/f for 2418 must be a engineering challenge.



Also as the Maunsell u/f's would have (if not still equipped) with vacuum braking systems, is there any plan to duel brake these so that visiting engines to the IoW could haul the rake without one of the resident engines on the train also?



The LSWR composite has got to be either 6384 or 6386 as it look like 6385's body was grounded outside Newport shed and not sold on.



I hope there is further LSWR coach bodies on the island for you to recover.

