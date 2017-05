Paul, some years ago, the Board looked at the motive power needed for the future. The conclusions were that the Austerity and Yank tanks were less than ideal, as they were shunting engines. I am told that a full day on a Yank is a less than pleasant experience. Efforts were made to try to encourage certain engine owners to move to us, but these came to nothing. When our group bought 4253, we were all told that it was far too big for the line. However, our hire of the 42xx from Bodmin proved that the engine was actually perfectly suited to our line. It doesn't look too big, or out of place. 6619 followed, as has 5668. The Manor is being hired as part of a mutually beneficial arrangement. Somehow, I don't think we'll convince the Llangollen to leave it with us...... The simple fact is, we need proper branch line engines, or engines capable of working a branch line service. There aren't too many of those going spare, so you get what you can.

