The shed live webcam is a bit depressing this morning...Don't know as I've ever seen all the shed doors closed during a weekday.nothing stirs, the signal box facing webcam shows some coaches lined up on the turntable exit road.Forum website says all services this week are operated by the DMU, last time anything operated was the 23rd November with an out/back to Poznan by ol49-69.(ol49-59 is out of ticket next week and will require inspection, the pt47-65 overhaul at Chabowka is taking longer than expected, but will return with tender 34D74 from pt47-112).Looks as if there are more working locomotives at Chabowka than Wolsztyn currently (Okz, Ty2, Ol12, ty42 and a tkt48), next thing there is new years eve to Zakopane, then Feb 28th.Separaretly, but related Eu06-01 (the first EE built "class 83 lookalike" has been restored to heritage livery in Poland)