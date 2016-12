P&JR said:

Underpowered! Pah! 17in cylinders and a bigger firebox than an Austerity. Think she'd surprise a few. I reckon she'd at least give the 64xx a run for its money!



Look forward to seeing her running, never seen one of her class of Hudswell's in steam, theres only three the others being at KWVR and of course Tanfield.



As for 'Jennifer' I heard a rumour she's coming back as a proper Samuel Fox loco without the fake name (no offence to Mr Binns or his wife), is that the case?

Click to expand...