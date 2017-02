To be fair, that is basically the argument that I (and some others) have been advancing for some time; for example in the Bluebell Motive Power thread, when noting that basically we need class 2 - 4 locos to run our service. A class 5 is a luxury and nothing bigger is needed on operational grounds - and bear in mind, the locomotive work at the Bluebell, while not quite the hardest in the country, is definitely at the harder end of the spectrum in terms of the combination of gradient, length and load.



Of course, to set against that desire is the fact that basically all preserved lines are competing for motive power within an available pool which, for the work on offer, has a disproportionate number of "big" locos (class 6 or above) and not enough "small" (< class 2) or "medium" (class 2 - 5) locos. So it is inevitable that some lines will end up using locos that, on pure operational grounds, are too big.



