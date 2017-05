I imagine that this loco is considered to be a duplicate of other locos in the collection. After all the purpose of the NRM is to tell the whole story, not just to preserve a loco for it's own sake. Thus if another loco tells this part of the story, then it's sensible for the Museum to downsize.



If the loco isn't important enough for the NRM to keep, I can't think of a reason why it should not be returned to steam , other than it's condition.



There will undoubtedly be other locos gifted and the Preservation movement can only benefit enormously from this.

Click to expand...