What is to happen to 5224 after the Boiler Certificate expires? Is she to remain on the line? What is the latest news on the Black 5? Also hasn't 73096 only got a year after she re-enters service of running?

This means with 34007 and 92212 in service will mean (Hopefully) with 73096 entering service in July, that the MHR should be ok?

With regards to 30075. Can something not be found from speaking to other lines that have the USA tanks?

Also with regards to 35005. Does this mean she has been pushed way back into the queue for overhaul? Obviously once 76017 and once Swanage have been overhauled?

Click to expand...