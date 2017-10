47579 was named "James Nightall G.C." on September 28th 1981. The nameplates were removed in 1995 when it became 47793. In this guise it carried RES livery and later EWS livery. I'm very glad to see it back in Rail Blue livery with the "James Nightall GC" nameplates as 47579. It's shown here, in revised Network SouthEast livery, View attachment 29397 on the blocks at Paddington after bringing the sleeper ECS from Old Oak on 8th June 1990.