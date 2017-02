It's no wonder to me that the Quainton railcar set has never run, its a very different animal to the Sri Lanka ones isin't it, and is a complicated beast with also limited running opportunities due to the loading gauge. If the Quainton lads had gone for an earlier and simpler example (if any were available?) I dare say they would have stood a chance of a rapid restoration rather than the drawn out affair they have now. Good luck on the more manageable Sri Lanka option I say at least your trying to do something rather than some of the cold water keyboard warriors on here.

Click to expand...