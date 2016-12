I visited the museum twice this week and I don't suppose the weather helped but it seemed like the Museum now is in need of some new life somewhere. In the old days you were tripping up over displays, video presentations, film shows, presenters over-acting and staff everywhere who had a fair idea what was going on and what they were talking about. Now the only staff you see are black suited security guards and the odd explainer trying to hide in case someone notices them and asks a question demanding any remote railway knowledge. The food outlets especially the one in station hall seem expensive to me.



The shop by the entrance is now a franchise and the reason given (Quote) "the old layout wasn’t making any money." this despite it being usually full. The shop now has gone very souvenir orientated. Mallard socks anyone? Would anyone notice if you wore a pair!?



The model section has gone and the railway books and videos much diminished. On a return visit I asked why they weren't promoting their own locomotion models range and was told that they were in the shop in the great hall. This was like a pop up affair and had just one case displaying a few derailed models. There wasn't any signage in the entrance and reception centre to say there was another shop which stupidly sold much the same range as the shop by the main entrance.



The museum does and always has fallen down terribly on interpretation. They did advertise for an interpretation 'person' a few years back and I confess I did apply and was turned down as they weren't looking for someone with any railway knowledge!



You could call this post sour grapes and no doubt some will vent their ire but the education function of the museum could be so much better. To learn about railway operation a visit to a preserved railway would tell you far more. The museum has a huge collection of signalling equipment but the operating line doesn't have working signals and indeed the ride is foreshortened by a road crossing which doesn't have an operating crossing system, yet much of what is required the museum has owned for countless years. The steam ride itself is very tokenistic in dire surroundings. There wasn't any information about the rare Grant Ritchie working the rides and not much advertising about the fact it was there.



To quote the 'visitor experience' could be improved.

