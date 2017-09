Afternoon FolksThought the NVR deserves it's own thread & couldn't find one on here so apologies if there's already 1.Cracking line is this, with some very interesting Swedish rolling stock which although unpopular with some enthusiasts I actually quite like & in particular the bar car is really nice. Nene valley has always seemed well placed it being only a 15 min or so walk from Peterborough NR station & having the mainline connection at fletton junction.Couple of bits I'm curious about though:(1)Why isn't there more use made of the fletton branch? Watched some youtube footage of this last night involving 20001 on brakevan rides a few years back & I personally reckon they could make more use of it. Obviously there'd be operational constraints etc to consider but it's got a couple of passing loops plus the industrial sidings somewhere, used to connect can't remember what though???(2)Any scope for extension beyond yarwell junction? Seriously doubt if there's any trackbed left beyond there though tbh but just a thought.(3)Wansford old station is a real gem & would love to see the innards of this.(4)They've got some interesting locos, which include the polish 0-8-0 tank, mega loud loco (or was few years ago last I had it). Also the Danish or possibly Swedish? Blue tender loco in the yard, plus last yr I had the pleasure of the Swedish railcar which is unique to say the very leastAll in all a very pleasant line to visit & wansford although it's right by the A1 is a very peaceful tranquil kinda spot. Anybody on here a member of NVR & able to give updates on the line please?ThanksLuke