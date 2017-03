I have just got a North Eastern Railway Guards Handlamp.

On the rear of the reflector it is etched with the letters N.E.R.R.H. ?

The last letter I cannot make out. But has a vertical bar to the left and may have a cross bar at half height.



To me the first 3 would most likely be standing for North Eastern Railway.

Does anyone have any ideas as to the meaning of the last 3 ?

Would they be for a Depot location or the initials of a guard that it was issued too?



Any information appreciated.

