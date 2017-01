I have just read the arrogant proof of evidence submitted by Network Rail's consultant architect. It is an appalling example of averting the eye from the main point and obstructing the main principle in reams of diversionary detail



The matter at hand is not a matter of shortening the MOSI railway, its the appalling severance of Liverpool Road, the first inter city terminus station, from the national network, after a mere 184 years.



That argument is not addressed at all, and is simply swept aside by a statement that the severance "is not considered a serious matter" despite the fact that it runs directly against an undertaking given by the BRB to the forerunners of MOSI thirty four years ago, long before Network Rail had ever been heard of



The entire Ordsall Curve strategy is spurious as the argument is about removing congestion from the Piccadilly to Deansgate corridor, yet all that the scheme does is put all that traffic and more into that corridor from the west direction, and adds not one single new journey opportunity as a result.



I am all for real railway improvement and an alternative was tabled to Network Rail which would have achieved all of the percieved advantages, and joined the Stadia, the Calder Valley and Burnley to an almost already existing Piccadilly and Victoria curve, requiring but two spans at Blind Lane and Ashton Old Road, and no heavy engineering either, which would have meant funds also being available to make the old Mayfield site operational again and created a 23 platform Piccadilly, but of course - it was not "invented here"



The reported "approval" is not that yet - but it is the craven acquiescence by a transitory director at MOSI to the 30 pices of silver offered by Network Rail, the cosnequences of which won't matter two hoots to her in whatever new post she moves on to.

