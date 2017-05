I'm stunned that the NRM consider the NSR 0-6-2T to be surplus to requirements. The reasons given are flimsy to say the least, and make me worry about the NRM's duty of care towards our heritage.



I can see that the museum's resources are thinly stretched, and it makes perfect sense to partner with other heritage organisations to ensure that artefacts are cared for and made accessible to the public. But this is the last surviving NSR locomotive, and as such it is a national treasure. The NRM must have a responsibility to ensure that it is properly cared for in perpetuity. I'm sure that the Foxfield Railway will provide an excellent home, but who knows in 20 or 30 years time whether they will still have the resources to look after it.



If the NRM consider this item to be a duplicate of the TVR 0-6-2T, then what about the two Ivatt Atlantics, two NER 2-4-0s, two Gresley pacifics, two Deltics, many pre-grouping 4-4-0s, countless royal train carriages and much more.



If the NRM needs to clear some floor space then it should start with the Japanese bullet train which has no relevance to our railway heritage.



We could also question why it needs a Black 5, and classes 20, 31, 37, 40 and 47 when so many examples are preserved elsewhere.

