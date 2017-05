I cant see a thread based upon the North Yorkshire Moors Railway generally on the forum, or at least one thats been updated recently so I thought that I would start one based upon thsi discussion that is ongoing on the B1 61264 thread. A lot of the discussion there has focused upon the Whitby steamings, which the B1 would be part of, but also the thread is made up of postings which are both interesting and informative.

Click to expand...