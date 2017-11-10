If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Nov 25, 2017] GWR 813 - 50 years on the SVR. Brake van rides (Severn Valley Railway)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Graham Phillips, Oct 31, 2017.

GWR 813 celebrating 50 years on the SVR. Brake van...
Start Date: Nov 25, 2017 08:00 AM
End Date: Nov 25, 2017 03:00 PM
Time Zone: Europe/London +00:00 GMT

Location:
Severn Valley Railway, Bewdley Station
The Railway Station, Station Road
Bewdley, Worcestershire DY12 1BG

Posted By: Graham Phillips

  1. Graham Phillips

    [​IMG]

    The GWR 813 Preservation Fund are organising a Goods Train Brake Van Charter on Saturday November 25th 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 813's arrival on the SVR in 1967, giving a rare chance to ride in the brake van of an unfitted goods train.
    The train will make two long and one short return trip, all starting at Bewdley, with timings and costs as follows:

    Depart Bewdley 8:58 a.m. Arrive Bridgnorth 9:46 a.m.
    Depart Bridgnorth 10:10 a.m. Arrive Bewdley 10:59 a.m. £30 return

    Depart Bewdley 11:12 a.m. Arrive Kidderminster 11:23 a.m.
    Depart Kidderminster 11:45 a.m. Arrive Bewdley 11:56 p.m. £10 return

    Depart Bewdley 12:00 a.m. Arrive Bridgnorth 12:56 p.m.
    Depart Bridgnorth 1:50 p.m. Arrive Bewdley 2:46 p.m. £30 return

    Tickets are available from the GWR 813 Preservation Fund by contacting graham.phillips@svrlive.com, or in person from the Wagon Repairs Department at Bewdley on any Saturday.
    Payment should be made by PayPal to info@gwr813.org or by BACS to Lloyds Bank, Patchway branch 30-16-11 a/c number 00381447 If using PayPal, please tick the "Friends and Family" box, it saves us 3.4%

    Additional information;
    The train will arrive and depart at the station platforms, not the goods yard, so access will be from platform level.
    We're not reserving specific seats. With a bit of cooperation it should be possible to swap round at intermediate stations so everyone gets a ride in each of the three brake vans if they want to.
    Please do not wear high viz clothing. Please do not wear bright red or green outer clothing , or wear or carry any other item that might cause confusion to the train crew.
    If you want to do the full 32 mile round trip; Bewdley - Bridgnorth - Kidderminster - Bewdley, or Bewdley - Kidderminster - Bridgnorth - Bewdley, the total cost will be £40.
     
    Graham Phillips, Oct 31, 2017
  2. nick813

    Still time and spaces to book your Brake Van ride!
    Contact: charter@gwr813.org

    lots of fun! meet the 813 Fund!


    Nick
     
    nick813, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:29 PM
