I can't believe it's almost been a year since I posted on this thread - very remiss of me! Much progress has been made since the last update, so I will try to bring you all up to speed...The two vans mentioned in the second paragraph of the last posting above, are now very nearly finished before being released back into traffic for the first time in several years; 1952-built B761651 is complete apart from a brake stripdown and overhaul, and 1961-built B786075 is complete apart from having two new sets of doors made and fitted. For this job we require a relatively small sum of £100 for the outstanding materials, so please consider making a small donation which can now be easily done online - https://www.gofundme.com/nvrwagons - every little helps! (this fund will remain open once the £100 target is reached, in order to enable ongoing online donations for NVR wagon restoration).As mentioned previously, our website ( https://nvrwagons.wordpress.com ) and Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/nvrwagongroup ) show regular progress updates so you can follow our endeavors to bring back the NVR van train. The completion of the two aforementioned vans, along with the one already running in the rake, will bring us up to three running vans. We are assessing the next candidates to bring into the workshops, with what appears to be a relatively quick and straightforward van already identified, with most of the required parts already in stock.We also have some exciting news which we will be able to reveal soon, so watch this space!