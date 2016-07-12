If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Oct 6, 2016] Great Central Railway Autumn Steam Gala 6-9 October (Great Central Railway)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Regan, Jul 12, 2016.

Great Central Railway Autumn Steam Gala 6-9 October
Great Central Railway
Posted By: Regan
Start Date: Oct 6, 2016 08:00 PM
End Date: Oct 9, 2016 08:00 PM
Time Zone: Europe/London +01:00 BST
  Regan

    Regan

    Joined:
    Aug 10, 2014
    Messages:
    10
    Likes Received:
    3
    Gender:
    Male
    Heritage Railway Volunteer:
    Yes I am an active volunteer
    4 Day Autumn Steam Gala featuring 9 locomotives in steam:

    - 47406, 48624, 46521, 45305, 92214, 777, 6990
    - Return to steam of Standard 2 No. 78018
    - Guest Locomotive soon to be announced...
     
    Regan, Jul 12, 2016
  pete12000

    pete12000

    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2006
    Messages:
    634
    Likes Received:
    66
    pete12000, Aug 8, 2016
  Jeff Albiston

    Jeff Albiston

    Joined:
    May 26, 2008
    Messages:
    788
    Likes Received:
    8
    Gender:
    Male
    Location:
    City of Chester
    Heritage Railway Volunteer:
    Yes I am an active volunteer
    Looking at coming down on the Saturday.

    Haven't been to the GCR for a while.
     
    Jeff Albiston, Aug 8, 2016
  Steven

    Steven

    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2013
    Messages:
    8
    Likes Received:
    11
    Gender:
    Male
    Does Anybody know if 70013 will be at the GCR for the Gala?
     
    Steven, Aug 25, 2016
  MatthewCarty

    MatthewCarty

    Joined:
    Dec 12, 2013
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    33
    Gender:
    Male
    Very unlikely, I think the plan is for it to leave for the mainline asap!
     
    MatthewCarty, Aug 25, 2016
  pete12000

    pete12000

    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2006
    Messages:
    634
    Likes Received:
    66
    pete12000, Aug 25, 2016
  AnthonyTrains2017

    AnthonyTrains2017

    Joined:
    Sep 28, 2014
    Messages:
    646
    Likes Received:
    119
    Gender:
    Male
    Heritage Railway Volunteer:
    No I do not currently volunteer
    AnthonyTrains2017, Aug 31, 2016
  A1X

    A1X

    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2011
    Messages:
    730
    Likes Received:
    259
    Occupation:
    Generic IT bod
    Location:
    Chuck Norris' beard
    A1X, Sep 3, 2016
  zep108

    zep108

    Joined:
    Nov 22, 2006
    Messages:
    198
    Likes Received:
    32
    Occupation:
    logistics
    Location:
    BIRMINGHAM
    it will look good on the minerals
     
    Last edited: Sep 4, 2016
    zep108, Sep 4, 2016
  MatthewCarty

    MatthewCarty

    Joined:
    Dec 12, 2013
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    33
    Gender:
    Male
    Contrary to my post above, 70013 has now been added to the lineup!
     
    MatthewCarty, Sep 28, 2016
  6026 King John

    6026 King John

    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2006
    Messages:
    845
    Likes Received:
    79
    Location:
    Hampton Court, Surrey
    Looks like lots of information on the GCR web-site except a timetable (or have I missed something?). Can anyone tell me what time the show starts on Saturday? I haven't been to the Great Central before so don't know quite what to expect but the loco line-up is awesome!
     
    6026 King John, Oct 1, 2016
  pete12000

    pete12000

    Joined:
    Jun 6, 2006
    Messages:
    634
    Likes Received:
    66
    I'm planning to visit Thursday and am also hoping for some information, if only the time of the first train....
     
    pete12000, Oct 1, 2016
  oddsocks

    oddsocks

    Joined:
    Nov 22, 2009
    Messages:
    1,044
    Likes Received:
    132
    Gender:
    Male
    Occupation:
    Retired
    Location:
    Loughborough
    Usually a 9am start on Gala Saturdays.
     
    oddsocks, Oct 1, 2016
  Skimpot Flyer

    Skimpot Flyer

    Joined:
    Feb 9, 2012
    Messages:
    12
    Likes Received:
    1
    Gender:
    Male
    Occupation:
    Electronics Engineer
    Location:
    Northants
    Heritage Railway Volunteer:
    No I do not currently volunteer
    Timetables are now on the GCR website
     
    Skimpot Flyer, Oct 2, 2016
  6026 King John

    6026 King John

    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2006
    Messages:
    845
    Likes Received:
    79
    Location:
    Hampton Court, Surrey
    Thanks - certainly looks interesting. As I've said before I've never been to the GCR so a couple more questions:

    1) Why do some southbound trains go to Leicester North and others stop at Rothley Brook? Is that where the double track section ends?

    2) Why the DMU? I thought this was a steam gala!

    Thanks,

    John
     
    6026 King John, Oct 2, 2016
  Paul42

    Paul42

    Joined:
    Jul 17, 2006
    Messages:
    3,431
    Likes Received:
    274
    Gender:
    Male
    Location:
    East Grinstead
    Yes
     
    Paul42, Oct 2, 2016
  MatthewCarty

    MatthewCarty

    Joined:
    Dec 12, 2013
    Messages:
    164
    Likes Received:
    33
    Gender:
    Male
    I am hoping to attend this event, as it really is a great loco line up! However, I do wonder why you keep on using the DMU at the gala. Surely with 10 steam locos this could be put away for the gala!
     
    MatthewCarty, Oct 2, 2016
  pmh_74

    pmh_74

    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2009
    Messages:
    894
    Likes Received:
    181
    I think the DMU is just plugging some gaps in the timetable. Were those trains to be steam hauled you'd need another rake of coaches and two steam locos tied up all day (since there is no run-round facility at Rothley brook). With 10 engines in steam, I guess the coaches are more the limiting factor.
     
    pmh_74, Oct 3, 2016
  sche

    sche

    Joined:
    Aug 10, 2008
    Messages:
    81
    Likes Received:
    21
    I think some people like the view you get from the DMU of the action. Yard action at Swithland etc. It's also good for moving people about quickly. Very rare at most railways to have so many freight workings during the day. And as mentioned...it's another two coaches which are in relatively short supply at the GC compared with SVR that can put out 5 x 8-coach rakes as they did last week.
     
    sche, Oct 3, 2016
  daveb

    daveb

    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2005
    Messages:
    669
    Likes Received:
    216
    Gender:
    Male
    Location:
    Ruardean, Gloucs
    Is there an entry missing from the Sunday timetable? The first departure from Loughborough is down as 09:45 with 777, and from Leicester North 09:46 with 78018. As pretty well all services on the GCR start and finish at Loughborough, I would have expected a 09:00 from Loughborough with 78018 (and possible a second loco to be detached at Rothley) as per the Saturday timetable, which would then become the 09:46 back.
     
    daveb, Oct 3, 2016
