Can anyone explain why the GWR built so many Pannier Tanks post 1923?



As far as I can see the Southern built no 0-6-0Tanks, the LNER bought some Austerities after WW2 for shunting duties. The LMS built 422 Jinties, some were used for passenger duties & 7 were auto fitted but the GWR built 863 57XX's to say nothing of other designs, some of which were specifically intended for passenger use.



So why did they persist with 0-6-0 Tanks when everyone else either didn't build any and the ones that were built for main line railways were largely intended for shunting?

