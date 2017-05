I've had to look into this recently. I found PayPal to be a very helpful option. The donor does not need to have a PayPal account, only the reviving organisation. On clicking the donate button on a web page you are taken to a secure page on the PayPal site where you can chose to continue by using a card payment or use your personal PayPal account if you have one.



Assuming it's a card payment you enter your card details and confirm and are returned to the website you came from.



The organisation automatically receives the funds direct to their bank less a small commission. This commission is reduced for charity's. A button can be configured for set amounts or allow donor to decide. PayPal sends an email with details of the payment to a nominated address so if any action is required it can be initiated from this. It's very flexible and easy to use.



I have also looked at text donation systems which are slightly more complex to set up but enable easy donation from your mobile by just texting a keyword to a special number.



To round it off we even offered our bank details for direct transfer via internet banking.



Expirence however has shown that even with a variety of methods on offer the vast majority of donations still come in by post in the form of a cheque. I guess that the majority of supporters are just more comfortable with this.

