The loop at Blaenavon High Level was competed yesterday, plan is to start using it this weekend (May 25-27).

Saturday 25 May 71515 will operate trains from Blaenavon High Level to Whistle Inn.

Sunday 26 & Monday 27 we will have a two train operation with 71515 operating from Blaenavon High Level to Whistle Inn section and with 37216 & GE saloon operating Big Pit to Furnace Sidings with some shuttles also going to the Whistle Inn.

Tomorrow Andrew Barclay Rosyth No. 1 boiler will be going away for overhaul, with work on the frames progressing at Blaenavon. We hope to have this loco back running for the start of our 2014 season which will also be the locos 100th birthday.

Alex G.