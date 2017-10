As part of the ongoing work to improve what was Ferry Meadows Station on the Nene Valley, it was decided to rename the station back to its original name of Overton.See http://www.nvr.org.uk/ferry-meadows-re-named-overton-40th-anniversary We felt it gave the station more historical standing and set it apart from the country park and the Ferry Meadows Railway which is a miniature railway within the park itself.This got me thinking, have any other stations changed name during their preservation lives?I can think of Belgrave and Birstall reopening as Leicester North and Bodmin Road reopening for the BWR as Bodmin Parkway. Neither of these have changed again during preservation merely reopening with new names.