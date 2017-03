Are there any plans for Wareham yet?

1 Will the up bay be re-opened? A junction box has recently been helpfully plonked on the trackbed, complete with new steps down to it.

2 Will the signalbox be taken over by SR or, demolished, as Wool has been?

3 Will their be a buffet at Wareham? If there is no space in the buildings, a coach could be placed in the bay.

4 Will the water tank at the west end of the down platform be rebuilt, as a water supply for a reinstated column for locos?

5 Will the sidings in the old goods yard be used for stabling stock?

Click to expand...