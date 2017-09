(Sigh) ....... whatever .......





We have the Aberystwyth museum facility to look forward to. Although not privy to any inside information, this appears a rather exciting project. For what seemed ages, the VoR and related websites were rather uninspiring, but, happy to note, that all seems to have changed over the past couple of years.



The folks at Aberystwyth demonstrate a highly practical approach and look to be doing everything possible to anchor their operations firmly into both community and economy. I've little doubt, based on all evidence thusfar, that the museum will conform to type.



Like many, I'd love to see some active web presence from the PRT, but with no knowledge of whether their size and structure has capacity to undertake such a commitment, I refrain from criticism and merely hope that, once the museum is up and running, the Trust is better placed to consider it's online presence and what part, if any, the wider heritage could usefully play in best securing their collection for future generations.



I'll close my post with this consideration. Were I custodian (i.e. responsible for my lifetime) of a substantial collection of artefacts, many of which I knew to be in too delicate a state of preservation to be dragged around or clambered over, and some frothing know-it-all came to me demanding access, my response would be, let's say, somewhat more robust than the ever gentlemanly Mr Rampton's. Nor would I feel any compulsion to pander to demands (for that is what much of the vitriol amounts to) by people with no responsibility for, or financial interst in my affairs. Such have no divine right to blow by blow insight into plans. When any organisation releases information in such a way, it's a bonus. it certainly isn't an obligation. The Charity Commission are evidently satisfied with relevant statuatory information provided by the Trust, yet I see sporadic attacks which seem to suggest Charity Commission collusion in some cover up. What utter piffle! Let's not forget that had PRT not intervened, in many cases there would be no artefact surviving over which to speculate. Things will never move fast enough for some, but progress evidently is being made on many fronts.

Click to expand...