Clearly head and heart need to come together to find a balance.I think the 3MT group picked an excellent class for their railway and region. The Bluebell's Atlantic group made the best use of known resources in Beachy Head. The Patriot group found a niche the whole country could get behind. The A1 Trust created their own funding model and it is still successful today. The GWS have taken standardisation to new lengths in new builds from old relics.If heart ruled head I'd have Thompson's lone A1/1 no doubt.If it was about need, we need locomotives from the Victorian and Edwardian era, and a working single wheeler at that. And since so little survives of the London suburban railways from that time, I'd like one of these:Copyright NRM - Locomotive designed by Cudworth, built by Kitson and Company 1862.A South Eastern Railway 2-2-2. Surprisingly elegant and straight forward locomotive design.but there are many SECR locomotives. But no 2-2-2s from the Southern part of the country survive as far as I'm aware. Happy to be proved wrong and if one exists I'd love to see it in the flesh.