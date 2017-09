I last rode behind (30)926 in late 2009 - Whitby to Grosmont. Nice to see her back. She'll ease the burden on the Whitby 'pool' too. Well done to all concerned.



One question though - the NYMR 'blurb' suggests that she spent time at Barry before going into Eastleigh in 1966 for overhaul and shipment to the USA. Now, as far as I'm aware, 4F 43924 was the first 'escapee' from Barry, back in 1968, so where has this story about Repton come from?

